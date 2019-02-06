Charlotte Russe store declares bankruptcy. What that means for the Myrtle Beach location

Myrtle Beach shoppers may have to say good-bye to a Coastal Grand Mall store.
Charlotte Russe, a San Diego-based clothing chain for young women, filed for bankruptcy this week and plans to “wind-down” operations at 94 locations across the nation, according to a Monday news release from the company.
This includes the store’s Myrtle Beach location as well as others in South Carolina.
For the time being, the stores and website will remain open for business. The news release said more information on when the stores will close and if there will be any subsequent sales will be announced soon.
The company voluntarily decided to declare bankruptcy at the beginning of February after incurring millions in debt.
The holding company filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The company is hoping the court will to allow it to continue operating and pay its employees during the legal and restructuring process.
