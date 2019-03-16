Local

‘Deal is imminent’: New store in the works for Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall

By Anna Young

March 16, 2019 05:55 PM

Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach
Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
A new store could be coming to the Coastal Grand Mall.

A permit application received approval from the Community Appearance Board to expand Dick’s Sporting Goods to create a dual-sports complex with Golf Galaxy. While construction plans to put the 80,497 square-foot addition on the sporting needs store was approved in January, the applicant hasn’t submitted a building permit yet to break ground.

Project engineer Dan Cannon said a construction date is still unknown.

“The deal is imminent, we’re just working out the timing,” Cannon said.

