This store is closing at Coastal Grand Mall

By Megan Tomasic

August 03, 2018 11:50 AM

Coastal Grand Mall is losing an entertainment store.

Brookstone, a store that specializes in electronics, luggage and more, announced on Twitter they were closing all stores located in malls across the country.

“Today, we announced we’re closing our mall stores in the coming weeks,” the tweet reads. “However, our website and airport stores are open for business! We will continue to provide you with the products you love. Thank you for your loyalty over the years.”

In Myrtle Beach, the store sits between Gymboree and Express.

