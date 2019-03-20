These celebrity-themed restaurants have come and gone in the Myrtle Beach area

Myrtle Beach once had a big globe-looking restaurant, another named after a cartoon and a coffeehouse with a rockstar pictured with his tongue out.
Celebrity-affiliated restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area have come and gone through the years and have formerly been a prime attraction for tourists. Here are a few places to remember that had homes in the area:
Cheeseburger in Paradise, of course, was a restaurant named after Jimmy Buffett’s song “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” The restaurant, located at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, closed last summer. The chain has only one location that has remained open in the country, which is located in New Jersey.
Planet Hollywood closed after 19 years in Myrtle Beach. The building was demolished in 2015. Shaped like a globe, the restaurant offered burgers and ribs, featuring pieces of Hollywood with celebrity memorabilia.
KISS Coffeehouse, which opened in 2006 and closed in 2013, was the spot for KISS fans, offering coffee, cookies and bagels and was located in the heart of Broadway at the Beach.
Murray Bros Caddyshack, formerly located near the Myrtle Beach Mall, has two locations that remain open: one is Florida and another in Illinois. The idea for the restaurant came from taking the “Caddyshack” movie and making a themed restaurant, according to its site.
Official All Star Cafe was located just north of Broadway at the Beach and was owned by Wayne Gretzky, Monica Seles, Shaquille O’Neal, Andre Agassi and Joe Montana. The cafe later became Club Kryptonite, which closed in 2009.
Bullwinkle’s was located on 29th Avenue North near Broadway at the Beach. Folks could enjoy a show with the character Bullwinkle, games and a meal. The restaurant was named after the cartoon Rocky and Bullwinkle. In its place today stands El Cerro Grande Mexican restaurant.
NASCAR Cafe closed its doors in 2008. The spot was at 21st Avenue North where the current Hollywood Wax Museum is located.
But even though celebrity restaurants have closed through the years, others still thrive and are expected to open soon in the Myrtle Beach area. Here are a few:
- Whiskey River in North Myrtle Beach
- LuLu’s in North Myrtle Beach
- Greg Norman Australian Grille at Barefoot Landing
- Margaritaville at Broadway at the Beach
- Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Broadway at the Beach
- King Street Grille at Market Common
- Landshark on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
- Sam Snead’s Oak Grill & Tavern in Carolina Forest
- Walk-Ons, which is expected to open this year in Carolina Forest
