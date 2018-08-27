Cheeseburgers in afterlife? Doors close at Jimmy Buffett-themed spot in Myrtle Beach

Cheeseburger in Paradise is closed in Myrtle Beach.

The location’s Facebook page said it is permanently closed and is no longer listed as a location on the company website. The business, located at 72nd Avenue North, had a lock on its doors and was not open Saturday night nor Monday afternoon.

The restaurant, named in homage to the Jimmy Buffett song by the same name, was owned by Luby’s Incorporated that also is the parent company of Fuddruckers.

According to the Cheeseburger in Paradise website, there are locations in New Jersey and Nebraska.

Luby’s did not respond to an email for comment or more information.

Fans of Buffett can mourn the loss of Cheeseburger in Paradise by “wasting away again in” the Margaritaville restaurant in Broadway at the Beach or at LuLu’s, started by Buffett’s sister Lucy, in Barefoot Landing.

Neither of the other Buffett-related restaurants are owned by Luby’s.