‘We don’t need any more rain’: Horry County rivers in minor flood stages

It’s been a wet year for Horry County, and the rain keeps on coming through the start of the holiday season.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Horry residents awoke to inches of standing water following a weekend of rain and king tides.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the Waccamaw River is in minor flood stages , according to the Natural Weather Service’s online river data. The river crested at 11.34 feet deep in Conway.

The Waccamaw is expected to drop back into the action stage of flooding by Tuesday morning, and out of any flood stage on Wednesday. By the end of the week the river should be close to its normal depth.

The Little Pee Dee River is also in minor flood stages, but it is expected to remain at this level for the remainder of the week. The National Weather Service said the river is at 9.7 feet deep as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

By Saturday the Little Pee Dee is predicted to be back down 7 feet deep, which is very close to the action flood stage line. The NWS’ website does not list when the river should be below flood levels.

While rain is expected for the coming weekend, these predictions only account for rain in the immediate future. Steve Pfaff, the warning coordinator for the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said that the rain predictions for this coming weekend should not greatly affect these predictions, barring any unexpected rain storm.

Pfaff said that residents living near the rivers may experience flooded yards or streets as the water flows out toward Winyah Bay.

This round of minor flooding was unwelcomed news to an area tired of floods. Pfaff said that 2018 will be a record year for rainfall in the Grand Strand.

For example, North Myrtle Beach typically gets 48 inches of rain between Jan. 1 and Nov. 25, but this year it got 61 inches in the same time frame.

Pfaff said that Florence was the main contributor to the increased rain totals, but there was also above average rain totals during the summer.





“We don’t need any more rain,” he said. “It’s just been a really wet year.”