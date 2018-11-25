Drone video of Conway, SC, and cresting of the Waccamaw River

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence's deluge of rain crest in the seat of Horry County, Conway, S.C.
The Waccamaw River has risen above flood level. Here’s what you need to know

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 25, 2018 12:23 PM

The Waccamaw River is rising again.

Recent rain that has caused flooding in several areas of the Grand Strand had the river in Conway at 11.23 feet as of 8:15 a.m. Sunday, eclipsing the minor flood level of 11 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

“The river will continue to fall and get below flood stage” by Monday afternoon, however, the weather service says.

When the river reaches 11 feet or higher, minor flooding of yards and roads is possible around Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff and Riverfront South communities, according to the NWS. “Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur” as well, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service forecasts morning thunderstorms for Conway on Monday, with the chance of rain at 60 percent.

The warning will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Monday.

