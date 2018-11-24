A foot of water? Here’s how significant flooding affected some along Grand Strand

As Raymond Dennis set out for work Saturday morning he was greeted by what he estimated to be about a foot of water.
Dennis lives off 29th Avenue North in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach, where overnight and morning rainfall left streets flooded.
He posted a video on Facebook showing the heavy flooding during his drive to work and shared with The Sun News photos of his flooded street. One photo shows a truck sitting in a pool of water aside his house that extends well into the background.
“That’s the end where the marsh meets our house,” he said.
While Dennis made it safely to his job off Sea Mountain Highway in Little River, where he said flooding was not a problem, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reported via Twitter “significant flooding” along U.S. 17, Ocean Boulevard and Main Street and urged folks to avoid driving through flooded roads.
On Saturday morning the fire department reported that 48th Avenue South was closed as crews dealt with utility issues and tidal flooding.
“Crews are working several areas around City impacted,” a tweet posted at 7:14 a.m. said.
Farther south in Pawleys Island, police reported closed roads a little after 6 a.m. before saying just before 9 a.m. that roads were once again passable.
“Lunar tides & the wind are causing very high water again this morning,” police cautioned early morning via Twitter.
The Pawleys Island Police Department also reported beach erosion from the storms and urged drivers to stay away from Springs Avenue, which suffered heavy flooding and took on a “good amount of sand.”
“Overwash from ocean across Springs Ave,” a PIPD tweet read. “Please do not drive through this mess. It’ll ruin your car.”
The forecast chance of rain along the Grand Strand decreased greatly Saturday afternoon and was to remain minimal throughout Sunday, according to weather.com.
