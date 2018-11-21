Police arrest eight people across Horry County, take heroin, crack cocaine, guns

Heroin, crack cocaine, guns and money were among the many things seized by Horry County police on Tuesday. Eight people were arrested for possession and distribution of the drugs throughout the county.

Dayquan Devon Johnson was arrested for two counts of possessing and distributing marijuana and trafficking crack cocaine. Police took almost 3 pounds of marijuana, 12.75 grams of crack cocaine and six ecstasy and Adderall pills.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials also took $8,649 in cash and a 2001 GMC Yukon.

Jermaine Sinclair was arrested on four counts of possessing and distributing crack cocaine. Police took 8 grams of crack cocaine and $1,500.

Teddrick Terrell Livingston was arrested for driving with a suspended license and possessing marijuana. Police said they found 2 grams of marijuana and $1,515.

Terry Terill Durant was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine, possession cocaine, methamphetamine, a handgun and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Terry Terill Durant was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine, possession cocaine, methamphetamine, a handgun and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Horry County Police Department

Police said they found almost 16 grams of crack cocaine, 1.4 grams of cocaine, more than 1 gram of methamphetamine and three Suboxone pills.

Terry Terill Durant was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine, possession cocaine, methamphetamine, a handgun and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Horry County Police Department

Emily Rose Nicole McIntyre was arrested for possession of heroin. Officials took .5 grams of heroin, the report states.

Gerald Robert Waslenko was arrested for possession of crack cocaine. Police took 1 gram of crack cocaine and a 2008 Audi, the report states.

Deney Terrill Hemingway was arrested on a second offense of distributing heroin, officials said.

Derrick Ternell Bessent was arrested for the distribution of crack cocaine.

The report did not specify where police arrested the eight people at in Horry County.