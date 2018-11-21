Horry County man charged after inappropriately touching two young children, police say

A 32-year-old man faces two charges for inappropriately touching two young children, according to a police report.
Horry County Police charged Zach Daniel Hicks, of Little River, with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and posted bond.
A North Carolina Department of Social Services worker contacted police about the alleged incidents that happened in 2016. There were two victims, currently ages 5 and 3, according to a police report.
The victims said Hicks touched both of them at a home in Longs, according to the report.
Criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Comments