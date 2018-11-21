Zach Hicks
Horry County man charged after inappropriately touching two young children, police say

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

November 21, 2018 11:57 AM

A 32-year-old man faces two charges for inappropriately touching two young children, according to a police report.

Horry County Police charged Zach Daniel Hicks, of Little River, with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and posted bond.

A North Carolina Department of Social Services worker contacted police about the alleged incidents that happened in 2016. There were two victims, currently ages 5 and 3, according to a police report.

The victims said Hicks touched both of them at a home in Longs, according to the report.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

