He went to Fosters in Myrtle Beach. He ended up lying in a pool of blood, police say.

A man was found lying in a pool of blood outside Fosters Bar and Grill early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to witnesses on scene, a man was struck with a beer bottle, causing him to fall to the ground. Two men kicked and beat him while he was down, causing him to loose between four and five teeth and have cuts across his face, a police report states.

A witness intervened, stopping the men from further beating the victim, officials said.

At that time, the men got into their car and drove away. Police are searching for the men, who are wanted for assault by mob charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital. At this time his condition is unknown.



