Horry County shifting operating conditions. What that means and how it impacts you

Horry County officials announced Monday morning the county has moved to Operating Condition 3 as flooding continues to threaten areas following Hurricane Florence.

Part of moving into OPCON 3 means the county will no longer have a 24-hour phone bank. Lines will now be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to assist residents and visitors with questions. The phone bank number is 843-915-5150.

Flooding continues to threaten parts of the county along the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway, but the situation is stabilized, said Horry County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore.

Here are live updates on road closures in Horry County.

Students will return to Horry County Schools on Tuesday. Schools have been closed since Sept. 11.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong