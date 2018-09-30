Horry County Schools announces return date for students following Hurricane Florence

Horry County Schools announced on Sunday morning that school will resume on Tuesday.

All HCS employees are to return to work Monday to begin preparations for the students’ return, according to a press release.

“We realize that many of our students’ families were affected by Hurricane Florence’s flood waters, and we will work through these situations with patience, understanding, and support for our children,” the release said.

Schools had been closed since Sept. 11 due to the effects of Hurricane Florence.





“Over the next week or so, we expect our county’s roads to return to their normal conditions,” the release state. “However, in the meantime, as some roads remain flooded, our transportation department will temporarily adjust some bus stop locations in order to maneuver around the flooded areas safely.”

HCS’s transportation department will begin reaching out to students who live in areas greatly affected by flooding to make them aware of the bus stop alterations, the release states.

“As we begin the process of reopening schools and working alternate transportation routes, we anticipate delays regarding bus pick-up and drop-off times since travel challenges remain with multiple road closures and the ongoing removal process of the flood barrier on the Highway 501 Bypass,” the release said. “With each passing day, however, we expect more roads to open and delays to decline. Until these improvements occur, we ask for your patience as we work toward a sense of normalcy.”

HCS advises parents of students who are dropped off at school to allow more time for drop-offs and pick-ups, the release states.

Horry County Schools also told parents of students who have been affected by the flooding and need help to contact that individual’s school administration and its staff will attempt to help in any way it can.

“We look forward to seeing your children at school on Tuesday, October 2, 2018,” the release concluded.

