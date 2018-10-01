Waccamaw near Conway: Latest river levels provide some good news … and some bad

The Waccamaw River near Conway has fallen more than 2 feet since its crest, but forecasters say it will take more than a week to exit major flood status.

The river crested at roughly 21 feet Wednesday and slowly started to fall, according to the National Weather Service. The latest levels show it at 18.8 feet.

Hurricane Florence dumped record rainfall on the area a few weeks ago, and Conway and parts of Horry County are still feeling the impacts of flooding. Residents are starting to return home after evacuating because of the rising water.

The river reached 17.9 feet following Hurricane Matthew, and forecasters say it will take until Tuesday to drop below that level.

Longer-range forecasts say it could be until next week until the Waccamaw to exit major flood status, which is 14 feet. Flood status occurs at 11 feet.

The Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry is at 10.4 feet and in minor flood status. It’s expected to drop below flood stages Friday.

The Pee Dee River at Pee Dee is at 19.5 feet and expected to drop below flood status Monday.

Forecasters say a high-pressure system will keep the area dry through Friday. High temperatures are expected to be in the 80s while lows are in the mid 60s.