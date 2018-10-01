Live Monday updates on road closures in Horry County

More than 200 roads are closed in Horry County as of Monday morning due to flooding impacts, according to the county map showing the latest road information.
The county’s most popular routes that are closed include portions of S.C. 9, S.C. 905, S.C. 19, and Pee Dee Highway. U.S. 701 is closed in Conway from Mill Pond Road to Chicora Boulevard.
S.C. 22 and S.C. 90 remain open Monday. Reduced lanes remain on U.S. 501, with one lane traveling northbound and one lane traveling southbound due to the flood barrier.
More than a dozen roads are closed in the Socastee area due to flooding. Those roads are around neighborhoods. Socastee Boulevard remains open, but a portion of Enterprise Road is closed.
Here is a map of S.C. Department of Transportation road closures.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments