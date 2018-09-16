Returning home to the Grand Strand? Here’s what’s open and what you need to know

With South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s lifting of an evacuation order for Horry and Georgetown counties Sunday, many residents are returning home to the coast and businesses are rallying employees to open their doors.

Here’s a look at both businesses and services resuming operation on Sunday on the Grand Strand. This list will be updated.

▪ Grand Strand Medical Center, emergency room and Trauma 1 center is open. Behavioral Health Services typically offered at South Strand location will be temporarily offered only on the main campus in Myrtle Beach.

▪ Cinemark at Coastal Grand Mall open Sunday. The rest of the mall will open Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. Individual stores and shops there may have varying availability.

▪ Six area Publix stores have resumed normal operating hours. Those are in Pawleys Island Plaza, Prince Creek Village Center, Ocean Isle Beach Market Place, Forest Square, Village Shops at Grand Dunes, and Coastal North Town Center.

What to expect

Horry County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Sunday. Also under tornado watch are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties.

Horry County schools are closed Monday.

Local government officials say residents re-entering their communities will likely face traffic delays, detours, power outages and potentially heavy rainfall and floods later this week.