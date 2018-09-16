Grand Strand under tornado watch Sunday

A tornado watch has been issued for all of Horry County on Sunday until 5 p.m.

The outer bands of what’s left of Hurricane Florence — now a tropical depression — are moving through the Myrtle Beach area Sunday. The tornado watch also includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties.

Brunswick County also was under a tornado warning from 7:12 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

The evacuation order for all zones in Myrtle Beach will be lifted as of 9 a.m. Sunday, putting thousands of people possibly on the street during the tornado watch.

SIGN UP