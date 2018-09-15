‘You will go to jail’ Some reports of looting in Horry County

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill had a message for the looters in the Longs area on Friday night or anyone who wanted to try again in coming days.
“You will go to jail,” he said.
There were a few reports of looting, or break-ins, at three businesses on S.C. Highway 9, Hill said. There was also a suspicious car at the Food Lion in Longs. Every time officers tried to apprehend the suspects, they escaped.
The suspects at the Food Lion fled in a vehicle and Hill said they chased, but the suspects wrecked and then fled from police on foot.
Hill said officers would be patrolling Saturday with an increased presence including help from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information on the looting is asked to contact the agency’s tip line at (843) 915-TIPS.
Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea said the city had no reports of looting.
Local law enforcement stressed before the storm that looting would not be tolerated and suspects would face prosecution. Police also said they wanted to lift the evacuation when safe, so people can return and check their property.
Comments