Here’s storm surge, projected landfall and potential rain amounts for Myrtle Beach

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring significant impacts to the Carolina coast, making it a “life-threatening and multi-hazard” storm.

According to the Steve Pfaff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, areas along the Grand Strand stretching up into North Carolina will feel effects from storm surge, winds and flooding.

At this time, areas along southern North Carolina are predicted to feel the brunt of the storm. In the Myrtle Beach area, storm surge can be as high as 4 to 6 feet. From North Myrtle Beach to Cape Fear the storm surge can be as high as 6 to 9 feet.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Storm surge from Hurricane Florence National Weather Service

Storm surge above 3 feet is considered life-threatening, Pfaff said.

Winds from Hurricane Florence will have a large impact from Surf City, North Carolina, down to Georgetown, bringing possible structure damage, power outages and debris and downed power lines.

Flooding is expected to occur, with an extreme risk in North Myrtle Beach and a moderate risk in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach area is expected to receive over 9 inches of rain.

Winds from Hurricane Florence National Weather Service

While the path of the storm made a southern turn toward the Grand Strand, the storm is expected to hit as a Category 2 or Category 3 storm. The path change does bring greater risks to the outskirts of the “cone of uncertainty,” including Lumberton and northeastern South Carolina.

Hurricane Florence could “rival Matthew and Floyd in some areas,” Pfaff said, stressing the importance of not focusing on where the storm will directly hit the coast.

The Myrtle Beach area will begin to feel impacts from the storm start Thursday night and into Saturday.

“I’m hoping everyone continues to take this seriously,” Pfaff said. The time to make preparations are “becoming more and more limited.”



