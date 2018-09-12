Leaving at the last minute? Here is where you can fill up in the Myrtle Beach area

As Hurricane Florence turns its sights on the Myrtle Beach area, some residents might make the last-minute decision to flee the area there are a few places with reported gas in the Grand Strand.

According to Gas Buddy — an app that users can submit gas station information — many area stations are without fuel. But, a few still had supplies as of Wednesday morning:

BP at 1202 Port Drive at Harbor Towne Drive





Shell at 3211 Highway 17 and Ocean Boulevard





Circle K at 4408 S.C. Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive





Kroger at 3735 Renee Drive near Carolina Forest Boulevard





There are several gas stations along Highway 501 heading out of Myrtle Beach with no reported gas. There are a few reported stations with fuel in the Conway area. Once travelers get to the Florence area there are only a handful of stations that report not having fuel.

Heading south towards Georgetown County, there are similar reports of only a handful of gas stations without fuel.

Lane reversals along Highway 501 out of Myrtle Beach will remain in place until further notice as evacuations were ordered for all three zones in Horry County by Gov. Henry McMaster.