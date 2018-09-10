How Myrtle Beach area hospitals are handling the Hurricane Florence evacuation order

Gov. Henry McMaster’s evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Florence will impact numerous hospitals and medical centers in the Grand Strand area. Here’s how each is responding to the impact:

Tidelands Health

Tidelands Health is taking immediate steps to evacuate patients at Waccamaw Community Hospital, Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Health Rehabilitation Hospital, according to a company news release.

The medical evacuation order took effect beginning 1 p.m. Monday, and Tidelands’ application for an evacuation waiver was denied, giving the facilities 72 hours to complete the evacuation.

Decisions on where patients will be transferred have not been announced, but will be made by state officials based on the capacity of hospitals outside the impacted areas, the release states.

In instances where a patient’s physician determines it would be more dangerous to evacuate the patient than keep them in place, Tidelands staff will remain to care for those patients before, during and after the storm.

The Waccamaw and Georgetown hospitals are closed to new admissions, effective immediately, though the emergency departments will remain open to the public until three hours before winds begin to affect the area, with the closure currently estimated to begin 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

Tidelands outpatient and support departments will continue to see patients until the general evacuation order begins at noon Tuesday.

Grand Strand Medical Center

Grand Strand Medical Center has not yet announced evacuation plans.

Conway Medical Center

Conway Medical Center has not yet announced evacuation plans.

McLeod Health Seacoast

McLeod Health Seacoast is not in an evacuation zone and will continue to have patients in the hospital, according to spokeswoman Kelly Hughes.

David Weissman: @WeissmanMBO; 843-626-0305