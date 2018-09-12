Here’s what’s still open has Hurricane Florence gets closer

Many businesses have shuttered ahead of Hurricane Florence, but some still remain open Wednesday.
Below is a running list of businesses that we know are still open as of Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. If you know of an open business we should add to this list, please email us at sneditors@thesunnews.com.
Publix - Carolina Forest and 82nd and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
Target - Myrtle Beach Seaboard location - closing at 1 p.m. Wednesday
Dunkin Donuts - Carolina Forest off U.S. 501 - closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday
Donut Man - in Myrtle Beach on South Kings Highway
Foster’s Cafe and Bar - in Myrtle Beach on North Kings Highway
O’Reilly Autoparts - in Myrtle Beach off U.S. 501
