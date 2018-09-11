Need a ride to a shelter? Here’s how Coast RTA can help get you to a safe place

In light of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, Coast RTA has put in place more than 20 evacuation bus stops along the Grand Strand to help get people out of harm’s way.

Coast RTA’s evacuation bus stops will serve all three zones, A, B and C, as it transports people to area shelters, according to a press release. There will be no cost for the services.

“Now that the executive order has been announced, Coast RTA has suspended its fixed route and paratransit services, therefore initiating its evacuation efforts in Horry County. Timing is critical in using transportation to the local shelters. We encourage anyone needing transportation to use Coast RTA’s services within the next 12-24 hours while the weather and road conditions are still safe,” Coast RTA General Manager Brian Piascik said in the release.

These are the 20 designated stops/pick-up locations: Little River Food Lion, North Myrtle Beach High School, North Myrtle Beach Roses, Myrtle Beach Mall, Myrtle Beach Food Lion, Socastee High School, Surfside Beach Walmart, Inlet Square Mall, Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach Helping Hand, Myrtle Beach Street Reach, Myrtle Beach Transfer Center, Gator Hole Plaza, Garden City Walmart, Forestbrook Middle School, James Frazier Community Center, Bucksport Library, St. James High School, Burgess Community Center and the former Waccamaw Pottery area.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

There will also be pick-up locations on the southbound side of Kings Highway: Corner of 70th Avenue North and Kings across from Exxon, Neighborhood Walmart and 40th Avenue North near the gas station, corner of Kings Highway and Poinsett Road, former Rite Aid at 29th Avenue North and Kings Highway, corner of Kings Highway and 13th Avenue North, corner of Kings Highway and 6th Avenue North, Kings Highway across from Family Kingdom just south of 3rd Avenue South, Food Lion at Kings Highway and 14th Avenue South, and Exxon at Kings Highway and 26th Avenue South.

All routes will end at designated shelter locations, the release states. Once cleared for reentry, return trips will go to the designated pick-up points only, Coast RTA said. If you have special transportation needs, contact Coast RTA’s customer service line (843-488-0865).

Blue and white signs will mark pick-up locations, according to the release.

Passengers need to bring their own supplies, which will be limited to one bag per person, and no pets are allowed, the release states. People with special medical needs can call 843.915.8804 to pre-register, according to the release.

For more information, call 843-488-0865 or visit the Coast RTA website. Coast RTA also advises passengers to stay alert to local media and social media channels for updates.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295