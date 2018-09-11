Which gas stations along the Grand Strand are closing for Hurricane Florence?

Several gas stations along the Grand Strand are planning to close as Hurricane Florence looms toward the east coast.
Three BP stations are staying open — 1202 Port Drive, 6201 North Kings Highway and 489 Lake Arrowhead Road. The BP at 1101 3rd Avenue South does not know if they are closing yet and the Shell station at 4101 Postal Way is staying open.
Here’s some gas stations along the Grand Strand that will close:
- Mobil - 1272 21st Avenue North will close Thursday
- Circle K - 1695 U.S. 501 will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday
- Shell - 1101 North Kings Highway will close Tuesday night
- Shell - 1209 U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach will close late Wednesday morning
- BP - 3305 North Kings Highway will close Wednesday at 2 p.m.
- BP - 1001 62nd Avenue North will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday
- BP - 4999 Carolina Forest Boulevard will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday
- BP - 501 U.S. 17 Business will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday
- BP - 2591 Glenns Bay Road will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday
Filling portable gas tanks with extra fuel can help prevent a vehicle from running out of gas.
