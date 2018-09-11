Hurricane Florence: How should you protect your car and where should you park?

With the potential for flooding and high winds as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast, it’s important to find a safe place for you car.

Along the Grand Strand there are few parking decks, but in The Market Common there are two — one along Farrow Parkway and one on Deville Street. Parking in the garages is free, but space is limited.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is using the top deck of the Farrow Parkway garage to store trucks during the storm. All public parking lots in The Market Common are free.

There are no public parking garages in North Myrtle Beach or Conway. If you are unable to find a garage, Allstate recommends parking close to a building for partial cover. Don’t park under any trees or power lines that could be blown down.

Evacuation orders were issued for all zones in Horry and Georgetown Counties. Moving a vehicle outside of the evacuation zones could help protect it.

Allstate recommends taking pictures of your car prior to a storm for insurance purposes if it were to get damaged, have a full tank of gas and keep important documents like your registration and insurance in a dry place.