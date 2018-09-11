The latest on how trash will be handled after Hurricane Florence

You have your preparations, but what are you going to do with the trash you’ve accumulated during the storm?

Well, for the moment, it is unclear when trash collection services will return.

Right now, Myrtle Beach’s solid waste authority is suspending all routes indefinitely and will resume when it is determined safe.

Horry County Solid Waste Authority posted on Facebook that its recycling center and landfill are also closed, but will resume operations early next week depending on conditions.

G, G and G Garbage Pick Up Services, one of the main trash collectors for Horry County, said in a Facebook message that it will stay open until the Horry County landfill closes. It will reopen once the county says its okay, according to the message.

Most other trash services will not be operating until the landfills opens.

Remember, trash bags have a lot of purpose beyond keeping waste contained and secure. It can be used as a makeshift poncho or to keep items relatively dry.