COVID-19 live updates for Oct. 29: Horry reports 1 new death, 30 cases; CCU stats dwindle

Horry County added 30 cases of the coronavirus and one new virus-related death on Friday, health officials announced.

The county’s tally has reached 11,605 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 207 virus-related deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. COVID-19 cases have been surging and hospitalizations have been increasing in recent weeks on the Grand Strand, as they have been in many other areas of the country.

Horry County’s mask requirement is set to expire Friday, though council members could reintroduce the topic at a meeting in mid-November. Cities within Horry County including Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are still under mask mandates.

A daily news release from DHEC shows 20 new cases Thursday, but the department’s map shows 30 new cases. Officials have said the map shows the most accurate information.

Here are further updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 30:

Georgetown County cases have grown to 1,973 since the beginning of the pandemic with the addition of three cases Friday, and the county has experienced 40 deaths, DHEC reports. The county’s mask mandate will remain in place until the beginning of December, county council voted this week.

In South Carolina, DHEC reports 713 new cases Friday and an additional 8 deaths, bringing the totals to 167,057 positive tests and 3,653 deaths across the state, according to the department’s map. DHEC said in a news release that there were 680 new cases as of Friday and seven deaths, but officials said the map shows more accurate info.

CCU cases remain low

For the sixth consecutive week, the number of positive coronavirus cases recorded among students at Coastal Carolina University decreased compared to the previous week, according to the school.

The school announced just one new case Friday in the week from Oct. 22-28, both among students. The university announced just two cases last week after nine cases in each of the previous two weeks.

After announcing just three cases for the week of Aug. 20-26 – weekly test numbers are through 5 p.m. Wednesdays – the cases increased for three consecutive weeks, peaking with 82 on Sept. 16. But they’ve been on the decline since, dropping to a total of 62 reported positive cases over the past six weeks combined.

The university has registered a total of 327 cases, including 300 among students, since testing began on June 8 when athletes began returning to campus for workouts.

CCU also reported no students in isolation for positive tests and just one in quarantine through contact tracing on Wednesday. A total of 227 students in university housing have been released or cleared from isolation, and 365 have been cleared from quarantine.

The positive test results are the combined totals of all university symptomatic testing – the general student population is being tested only when students request a test because they are symptomatic – regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per Sun Belt Conference and NCAA guidelines, including at least weekly testing for in-season athletes, and positive test results reported by students, employees, and school affiliates.

Coastal is leasing off-campus housing properties to isolate students who have tested positive.

The fall semester began on Aug. 19 with online classes and in-person classes on campus began Sept. 8, though students have the option of either form of learning until the Thanksgiving break.

Approximately 3,800 students moved into university housing between Aug. 12 and Sept. 4, according to CCU vice president for auxiliary services Steve Harrison.

