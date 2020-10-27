Myrtle Beach to extend mask mandate as coronavirus cases spike in Horry County

Residents and visitors of Myrtle Beach will need to continue masking up after Mayor Brenda Bethune announced her intention to continue the city’s mask requirement Tuesday.

The current requirement is tied to the city’s declaration of civil emergency related to the pandemic. That declaration is set to expire Oct. 30 and requires the mayor’s approval to continue. At a city council meeting Tuesday, Councilman John Krajc asked for an update on the mask mandate, prompting City Manager John Pedersen to explain it’s Bethune’s decision as mayor to extend the emergency declaration.

“And it will be extended,” Bethune responded.

The extension of the emergency declaration would last another month, at which time Bethune would decide again whether to extend it or not.

Horry County coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, with total positive cases during the pandemic reaching 11,424 Monday. The county has seen 204 COVID-19 deaths since mid-March, with three reported Monday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospitalizations are up as well, prompting Tidelands Health to urge people to continue social distancing and wearing masks. A news release from the company says Tidelands hospitals have seen a “dramatic spike” in patients with COVID-19, up to 34 Monday compared to only seven on Oct. 1.

Horry County council voted last week to let its mask mandate expire at the end of the month, sparking criticism and confusion from other local leaders, including Bethune and council members in North Myrtle Beach, which extended its mask mandate last week despite vehement opposition from some residents.

Myrtle Beach has 50 “doughnut holes,” meaning areas of unincorporated Horry County that are completely surrounded by incorporated Myrtle Beach, which Bethune previously told The Sun News could contribute to confusion about mask requirements.

“I don’t think this is the time to take our foot off the brake. We need to keep going,” Bethune said. “I think it’s what’s best for everyone — our entire county, for our residents, for our visitors, and I think we do need to be consistent.”

The mandate requires residents and visitors to wear face coverings in retail businesses and establishments that are open to the public. All customers and staff are required to wear masks or coverings at hotel, retail and food businesses. The requirement does not apply to the beaches.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Certain exemptions to the order apply. People who have religious beliefs against the use of face coverings and those who cannot remove their mask on their own are exempt from the mandate. Masks do not have to be worn when in a vehicle or enclosed space alone, or when walking outside with a group of less than 10 while maintaining appropriate distance from others. Children under the age of 10 are also not required to wear masks, but parents should take the appropriate measures for their children to cover their faces when in retail and food establishments.

Violators of the mandate are subject to a fine of up to $100 and each day of the violation is considered a new offense.

The order also states businesses that don’t require employees to cover their faces could be considered a public nuisance, which may be abated by the city by restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction, or other lawful means.