Coronavirus live updates Oct. 23: CCU cases remain low as Horry County reaches 200 deaths

Horry County has reached200 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC confirmed 22 more positive COVID-19 cases in Horry County on Friday, a low daily caseload in comparison to most days in recent weeks. The latest numbers bring the total number of cases in the county to 11,296 and deaths in the county to 200 since March.

There had been at least one virus-related death in the county for six consecutive days through Thursday to bring the total to 200.

Horry County Council voted this week to let its mask mandate expire after Oct. 30. The change only affects unincorporated Horry County; municipalities within the county, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, still have requirements in place.

Here are further updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 23:

Georgetown County cases have grown to 1,921 since the beginning of the pandemic with the addition of six cases Friday, and the county has experienced 39 deaths, DHEC reports.

In South Carolina, DHEC reports 851 new cases Friday and an additional 19 deaths, bringing the totals to 161,235 positve tests and 3,545 deaths across the state.

CCU cases remain low

For the fifth consecutive week, the number of positive coronavirus cases recorded among students at Coastal Carolina University decreased compared to the previous week, according to the school.

The school announced just two new cases Friday in the week from Oct. 15-21, both among students. The university announced nine cases in each of the past two weeks.

After announcing just three cases for the week of Aug. 20-26 – weekly test numbers are through 5 p.m. Wednesdays – the cases increased for three consecutive weeks, peaking with 82 on Sept. 16. But they’ve been on the decline since, dropping to a total of 61 reported positive cases over the past five weeks combined.

The university has registered a total of 326 cases, including 299 among students, since testing began on June 8 when athletes began returning to campus for workouts.

CCU also reported no students in isolation for positive tests and just four in quarantine through contact tracing on Wednesday. A total of 227 students in university housing have been released or cleared from isolation, and 362 have been cleared from quarantine.

The positive test results are the combined totals of all university symptomatic testing – the general student population is being tested only when students request a test because they are symptomatic – regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per Sun Belt Conference and NCAA guidelines, including at least weekly testing for in-season athletes, and positive test results reported by students, employees, and school affiliates.

Coastal is leasing off-campus housing properties to isolate students who have tested positive.

The fall semester began on Aug. 19 with online classes and in-person classes on campus began Sept. 8, though students have the option of either form of learning until the Thanksgiving break.

Approximately 3,800 students moved into university housing between Aug. 12 and Sept. 4, according to CCU vice president for auxiliary services Steve Harrison.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.