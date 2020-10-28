Georgetown County extends its mask mandate, state of emergency

Georgetown County residents will be required to wear face masks in public until at least the end of the year.

County council voted to extend the emergency ordinance requiring face masks in public with a 6-1 vote Tuesday night. Council member Raymond Newton, who represents District 5, voted against extending the mask mandate. The ordinance is set to expire Dec. 8.

As of Monday, Georgetown County had reached 2,331 virus cases with 280 of those from the last two week. Fifty-three people have died from the virus in the county.

Council member Everett Carolina said there are currently 12 students and 15 staff members in Georgetown County schools who have tested positive for COVID.

Carolina also said that “a number” of students on the Andrews High School football team have tested positive. The coaching staff is in quarantine and Friday’s football game against Waccamaw High School has been canceled, he said.

“I hope we consider these things to continue the mask ordinance,” Carolina said ahead of the vote.

Neighboring Horry County voted to let its mask mandate expire Oct. 30, in a move where county council members changed the language in the mandate to “strongly encourage” in stead of require the wearing of face masks.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has not passed a statewide mask mandate. He said on Friday that it would be up to county and city governments to enact mask mandates.

Tuesday night’s decision extends the local state of emergency in Georgetown. The county-wide mask mandate falls under that emergency ordinance.

The mask mandate requires that those over the age of 10 wear face masks inside Georgetown County restaurants, grocery stores, retail businesses, and pharmacies.

Violating the mask mandate is a misdemeanor subject to a $25 fine.

Exceptions to the mask requirement include religious exclusions and health conditions that prevent the wearing of a mask.