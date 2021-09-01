Sister of missing woman Heather Elvis will compete one last time for Miss SC title

Morgan Elvis was crowned Miss North Charleston 2022. She will compete for the title of Miss South Carolina in Columbia next year.

A Myrtle Beach woman will compete for the title of Miss South Carolina next summer.

Morgan Elvis, 24, was crowned Miss North Charleston last weekend and will go on to compete for the title of Miss South Carolina in June. Elvis is the younger sister of Heather Elvis, a woman who disappeared from the Myrtle Beach-area in 2014.

Morgan Elvis graduated from Socastee High School and the University of South Carolina - Aiken with a degree in victim advocacy. She is a nationally-certified victim’s advocate, a person who assists crime victims as they work through the legal process of the criminal justice system.

Morgan Elvis was crowned Saturday and won a $500 college scholarship. She will go on to compete for the title of Miss South Carolina next summer. The Miss South Carolina competition will take place in Columbia in June.

Morgan Elvis’ pageant platform is to ensure families have the support they need when a child goes missing. She has taken the pain of losing her sister and applied it to helping others who experience similar trauma.

The winner of the Miss South Carolina pageant will advance to the Miss America competition. This is Morgan Elvis’ last year of eligibility for the pageant, and she has previously competed as Miss Lowcountry, Miss Georgetown County, and Miss Pee Dee.

Her older sister, Heather Elvis, disappeared in 2013, when she was kidnapped from Peachtree Boat Landing on the Waccamaw River in Socastee. Police found Elvis’ car abandoned at the boat landing. She was 20 years old at the time and has not been seen since.

The high-profile disappearance case has been covered by national outlets for eight years. Earlier this year, NBC’s Dateline and ABC’s 20/20 both aired specials on Heather Elvis’ disappearance.

Tammy Moorer and Sidney Moorer, who are married, were convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy, each sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to Elvis’ disappearance. The Moorers were each sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to Elvis’ disappearance.