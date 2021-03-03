Crime

ABC’s 20/20 explores the mystery of Heather Elvis’ disappearance in Myrtle Beach

ABC’s “20/20” will air an episode featuring the case of missing Myrtle Beach woman Heather Elvis this week.

The special, titled “The Devil’s Triangle,” is set to air Friday at 9 p.m. The two-hour-long true crime broadcast can be seen on ABC News digital platform and streamed on Hulu. The trailer can be seen online..

The high-profile disappearance case has made national headlines since Elvis went missing in December 2013. Elvis was 20 years old when she disappeared in Socastee. She and Sidney Moorer, who was 38 at the time, met while working at a Myrtle Beach bar. Sidney Moorer and his wife, Tammy Moorer, are in prison in connection with Elvis’s disappearance.

The Moorers were sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and conspiracy in connection to Elvis’ disappearance.

Sidney Moorer speaks with Horry County sheriff’s deputies during the final day of his trial for kidnapping related to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. Moorer was found guilty on all charges, and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Prosecutors said Tammy and Sidney, who had an affair with Elvis, lured Elvis to Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee on Dec. 18, 2013, when they kidnapped her. She has not been seen since. Police found Elvis’ car abandoned at the site of her disappearance with no other signs of foul play.

Sidney was also convicted in 2017 — during a separate trial — of obstruction of justice for lying to investigators about Elvis’ disappearance. He was sentenced to 10 years on that charge, which in 2020 he requested to be reviewed by South Carolina’s Supreme Court.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
