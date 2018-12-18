Friends, family honor Heather Elvis on 5-year disappearance anniversary

Five years ago, Heather Elvis stood at Peachtree Landing. There was no light, no family joining her. Just her. Never to be seen again.

On Tuesday, her family held a vigil at the same spot. And though five years have passed, they still don’t know for sure what happened to Heather.

“It’s surreal,“ Heather’s father Terry Elvis said, his voice cracking a bit. “I don’t like to be here on certain days.” There are certain days, such as the anniversary, that are more difficult to be at the landing, Terry said. Then added, “It’s definitely not my favorite place to be.”

Candles illuminated the landing and the large missing person poster with Heather’s picture nearby during Tuesday’s vigil. The Elvis family also used the event to share its H.E.L.P.P. message — which stands for hope, encouragement, love, purpose, perseverance — with the entire community.

The gathering honors more than Heather Elvis. The family encouraged anyone who lost a loved one to participate. That could be someone who is lost to violence or due to natural causes. Terry Elvis said in past years that some people would approach and tell him stories of their loss — not realizing who is he. When they learned, they apologized and he told them not to fret and enjoyed spending that moment talking to them about their loved one.

“Even though they are supporting us, they are supporting other people here also,” Terry Elvis said.

This anniversary was different for the Elvis family as it was the first time they gathered on an anniversary with someone convicted for playing a role in Heather’s disappearance.

In October, a jury convicted Tammy Moorer of kidnapping and conspiracy, and she was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors charged her husband Sidney Moorer with the same crimes, but a jury during his trial deadlocked. He has yet to be retried.

During Tammy Moorer’s trial, the state highlighted Tammy Moorer growing jealousy and anger over an affair between Sidney and Heather.

Heather’s cellphone was tracked in the Peachtree area on Dec. 18. An expert said a truck the Moorers owned was spotted on video surveillance heading toward the same area.