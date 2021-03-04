NBC’s Dateline to air new episode on disappearance of Myrtle Beach woman Heather Elvis

NBC News’ true crime documentary show “Dateline” will air a new episode tonight about the mysterious disappearance of Myrtle Beach woman Heather Elvis.

The new episode, titled “Return to the Landing,” airs at 10 p.m. Thursday on NBC and can be streamed on the network’s website. The episode will feature interviews with Elvis’ parents, her sister and her friends.

The broadcast will also feature interviews with Tammy Moorer who — along with her husband, Sidney Moorer —was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy. The Moorers were each sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to Elvis’ disappearance. According to NBC, it is Tammy Moorer’s first interview since her conviction.

Dateline has reported on Elvis’ case before. In January 2014, the show featured Elvis’ disappearance as part of their Missi”ng in America” digital series.

The memorial for Heather Elvis sits at Peachtree Landing in Socastee on Tuesday night.

The trailer for tonight’s new episode can be watched online.

ABC’s “20/20” will also air a new episode exploring the Heather Elvis case this week — the two-hour special airs Friday.

Elvis has been missing since 2013, when she disappeared from Peachtree Boat Landing on the Waccamaw River in Socastee. Police found Elvis’ car abandoned at the boat landing Dec. 19, 2013 with no sign of foul play. She was 20 years old at the time. Elvis has not been seen since.

The high-profile disappearance case has been covered by national outlets for almost eight years.

Prosecutors said Tammy and Sidney, who had an affair with Elvis, lured her to Peachtree Boat Landing in Horry County on Dec. 18, 2013, where they kidnapped her. Elvis and Sidney Moorer, who was 38 at the time and married to Tammy Moorer, met while working at a Myrtle Beach bar.

Sidney was also convicted in 2017 — during a separate trial — of obstruction of justice for lying to investigators about Elvis’ disappearance. He was sentenced to 10 years on that charge, which in 2020 he requested to be reviewed by South Carolina’s Supreme Court.

Tammy Moorer is led back to a holding cell Tuesday after Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced her to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and conspiracy related to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.