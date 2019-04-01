An eatery, magician and exhibition among Broadway at the Beach’s new attractions in 2019

A new eatery, a magician and illusionist, an exhibition featuring human body parts, and a children’s toy store are among the new merchants and tenants in 2019 in the Broadway at the Beach entertainment and shopping complex.

MELT is scheduled to open this summer in the former location of Shucker’s Oyster Bar in The Avenue, which is a section of the complex that features nightlife spots and restaurants. It will be a lunch, dinner and late-night eatery featuring a brick oven. The menu consists of handcrafted grilled sandwiches and wood-fired pizza with unique recipes. MELT will also offer a variety of beer, wine and specialty drinks.

Charles Bach Wonders, a live magic and illusion show starring international illusionist Charles Bach, will open in June at the former Big D/IMAX theater. Billed as an imaginative and interactive theatrical experience, Charles Bach Wonders blends magic with whimsical visuals.

BODIES HUMAN: Anatomy in Motion is scheduled to open in April. The exhibition takes an inside look at the human body and is comprised of actual human bodies and organs. It will be located next to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Heroes Harbor and will be on display through Sept. 29.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

The children’s toy store Toysaurus is set to open in the Charleston Boardwalk area, and a new coffee shop will debut in the New England Fishing Village across from Liberty Brewery & Grill.

Other attractions that have recently opened, or are scheduled to open by the summer, include the gastropub Bar Louie on The Avenue; family-owned doughnut shop Doughnuttery and Tipsy Scoop, an alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet shop, which are both inside IT’SUGAR; and Springfield’s Aztec Theater – The Simpsons in 4D.

For more information about Broadway at the Beach visit www.BroadwayattheBeach.com.