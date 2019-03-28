What will be replacing Broadway Louie’s on The Avenue at Broadway at the Beach

It appears Bar Louie, a national bar and restaurant chain, is replacing Broadway Louie’s on The Avenue at Broadway at the Beach.

Bar Louie has a “Coming Soon” posted on its company website for the address 1318 Celebrity Circle in Broadway at the Beach.

Bar Louie corporate director of marketing Diana Isaacson also confirmed a franchise partner is looking at the Myrtle Beach area, though she added Tuesday that she did not have any additional details confirmed.

Bar Louie defines itself as a “gastrobar” that serves shareable chef-inspired food, craft cocktails and local beers in a “free-spirited space.”

Bar Louie’s menu features appetizers including chicken and pork wings, ahi tuna poke, beef and blackened salmon sliders, hummus, potstickers, shrimp and calamari; salads; burgers and sandwiches; flatbread pizzas; entrees including braised short ribs, drunken fish & chips, voodoo pasta and chipotle chicken tacos; a few sides; a couple deserts; and a kids menu.

Bar Louie has more than 140 locations across the U.S. and is expanding rapidly. In the past two months it has opened six new venues in Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan and Texas.

It replaces the locally-owned Broadway Louie’s, which was a sports and karaoke bar that closed its doors after 20 years at Broadway at the Beach following a New Year’s Eve bash.

The building space initially opened as Sloppy Joe’s and later housed bars and nightclubs including Blarney Stones, the Martini Lounge, Country Roads and Rodeo.

The location will be hiring and more information is available at www.barlouie.com.