Kwik-E-Mart has company: Simpsons in 4D theater has opened at Broadway at the Beach

The Simpsons in 4D at Broadway at the Beach is open for business.
The Springfield Aztec Theater, which accompanies the Kwik-E-Mart that opened in August, recently opened. It originally was said to be opening in 2018 but was pushed back to spring 2019.
It features a Simpsons-themed lobby and theater experience featuring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie. Tickets can be purchased at the box office.
The Kwik-E-Mart sells Buzz Cola, heat-lamp hot dogs and Lard Lad Donuts, as well as Squishee flavored drinks — all inspired by the Fox TV show.
The attraction is located next to Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf, across from the former 4D theater.
