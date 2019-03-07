Tipsy off alcoholic ice cream? Get your sugar fix at this new Broadway at the Beach spot

Craving some ice cream, but with an alcoholic twist? What about mini doughnuts made with exotic ingredients?
Tipsy Scoops, a maker of alcohol-infused ice cream, and mini-doughnut maker Doughnuttery are setting up shops in IT’SUGAR at Broadway at the Beach. The sweet treats will be available Saturday.
“We are ecstatic to join forces with Doughnuttery and Tipsy Scoop to create a uniquely sweet destination,” IT’SUGAR CEO and Founder Jeff Rubin said in a release. “Our Myrtle Beach customers are in for a treat with these over-the-top offerings.”
Based in New York City and founded in 2014, Tipsy Scoops offers liquor-infused ice cream and sorbets inspired by cocktails. The new spot at Broadway will have flavors including dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel, vanilla bean bourbon, cake batter vodka martini and spiked hazelnut coffee. Tipsy Scoops will also have non-alcoholic sweet treats and will debut its Spring Break Sundae at the new location.
Doughnuttery, founded in 2012 and offering locations in NYC, makes mini doughnuts with local and exotic ingredients. Doughnuts are coated in sugar and come with different toppings. The Myrtle Beach location will have toppings like the “Beach Nuts” made of seafood seasoning, corn meal and sugar and “Unicorn Nuts” made with cotton candy, edible glitter and sugar.
