Man faces life in prison for Myrtle Beach viral video shooting, armed robbery

The man police say was filmed shooting at another person outside of a Myrtle Beach gas station was denied bond.

Myrtle Beach Police charged Ryan Ralston with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He faces life in prison on the attempted murder charge and 30 years incarceration for each of the charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Myrtle Beach Municipal Judge Glenn Ohanesian denied bond on Ralston's most serious charges. He did set a total of a $30,000 bond for the four weapon charges.

On May 16, police say Ralston fired at another man outside of Circle K store shortly before 2 p.m. A witness eating lunch across the street filmed the incident and posted a video of the shooting on Twitter.

The department also said that Ralston was involved in an April 4 robbery in Myrtle Beach. Police arrested Brittany Mullinax, of North Myrtle Beach, for her role in the robbery and a judge denied bond in her case.

On Friday, Myrtle Beach Police and SWAT members raided a 5th Avenue North home as they searched for Ralston. He was not apprehended, but Horry County Police arrested him hours later.

Assistant Solicitor Catherine Owens asked the judge to deny bond and noted that the shooting happened in the middle of the day and put others at risk. Ralston also has a lengthy criminal history and few ties to the state, she said.

"We do believe he is a risk to the community," Owens said, "and we do believe that he is a flight risk."

Ralston said he didn't have anything to say on his behalf during the hearing. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions court in August.