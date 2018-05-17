Myrtle Beach daytime shooting linked to armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police say a woman who was wanted in connection to a Myrtle Beach armed robbery was at the scene of the daytime shooting on Wednesday that was caught on camera.

Police say the motive for Wednesday's shooting stemmed from an April 4 armed robbery.

Brittany Mullinax, of North Myrtle Beach, is charged with armed robbery after the incident in Myrtle Beach last month, said Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

While officers were investigating Tuesday's shooting at the Circle K gas station, at 1405 S. Kings Hwy., police learned Mullinax was at the gas station during the incident but was not part of the shooting, Crosby said.

Police stopped her and found a pink bag in her vehicle that the suspect in the shooting had been carrying, Crosby said. The alleged shooter, Ryan Ralston, fled the scene and police are still searching for him.





Ralston is wanted for attempted murder, police said.

Officer responded to the Myrtle Beach gas station just after 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting, according to an incident report. A victim told police he had been in a confrontation with a white man and white woman around 15th Avenue South, the report said.

At some point, the victim went into the store and spoke with the woman, police said. When he tried to leave the story, the suspect walked toward him and allegedly pulled out a gun from a pink bag and fired two shots at him, the report said. The suspect fled toward Ocean Boulevard, authorities said.

Crosby said the victim of the shooting was also the victim of April's armed robbery.

If you have any information about Ralston's whereabouts, call 843-918-1382.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong