Victims of Conway bank robbery named by coroner

More Videos 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect Pause 1:50 Experience this floating playground firsthand 1:46 A floating playground in North Myrtle Beach? Check out the Aqua Park 0:21 Georgetown players warmup for season open 1:14 MMA fighters exchange blows at House of Blues 1:53 People celebrate total eclipse in Georgetown 0:43 Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses 1:19 Mass Shooting Suspect Denied Bond 2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse? 3:13 Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect Conway Police Lt. Selena Small announced Monday afternoon that a bank robbery left two employees dead. Police are asking for the public's helps to find the suspect. Conway Police Lt. Selena Small announced Monday afternoon that a bank robbery left two employees dead. Police are asking for the public's helps to find the suspect. Audrey Hudson ahudson@thesunnews.com

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small announced Monday afternoon that a bank robbery left two employees dead. Police are asking for the public's helps to find the suspect. Audrey Hudson ahudson@thesunnews.com