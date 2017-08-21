Conway police: Bank robbery suspect is armed and dangerous

Conway police need your help to identify a suspect from a Monday afternoon bank robbery.
Police were called to the Cres Crom Bank at 1230 16th Ave. for a reported robbery at 1:20 p.m.
The suspect was described as a black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue polo shirt with white stripes.
Authorities say the suspect may have left the scene in a white Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and a South Carolina license plate that reads IZM457.
The get-away car may also have a sticker on a windshield that reads “River Life,” said Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, Small said. “If you see him call the police or 911, immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 248-1790.
Police have yet to disclose any details of the robbery, including whether anyone was injured or how much money was stolen.
Check back for more on this breaking news story.
Comments