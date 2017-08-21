Two people dead after Conway bank robbery; police search for ‘dangerous’ suspect

CONWAY A bank robber killed two people during a Monday afternoon heist of a CresCom Bank branch here at U.S. 501 and 16th Avenue.
Conway Police Lt. Senena Small said officials are not ready to identify the victims until all family members have been notified.
The coroner is expected to release that information Tuesday.
“During the bank robbery, tragically, two employees were killed,” Small said. “We do want to extend our prayers to the families who have been affected by this. This is definitely a tragedy that occurred today here at the bank.”
The bank alarm sounded shortly after 1 p.m., as most locals and law enforcement officials were preparing for the eclipse to pass over Horry County.
The suspect is described by police as a black male with dreadlocks. Initial photos of the suspect were immediately released, but Small said more photos could be forthcoming.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and a South Carolina license plate that reads IZM-457.
There is also a car sticker on the vehicle that says “River Life,” Small said.
“Understand that it doesn’t mean he will always be in that, so if you see anyone matching that description gives us a call,” Small said.
Small made a plea to the public and media to distribute the photo and suspect information to quickly catch the suspect.
“Any information, no matter how small you think it is, we need you to call because every little piece of the puzzle might be what we need to get it put together,” Small said.
“Somebody is going to know who it is,” Small said.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, she said. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 248-1790.
Small declined to comment on how much money was taken during the robbery.
Police were still processing the crime scene at 6 p.m., including officials from the FBI, Horry County Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
