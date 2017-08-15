Teen from Carolina Forest ‘prank’ kidnapping accused of sending threatening video

When teens in a black Yukon Denali drove through Plantation Lakes with masked faces, telling boys to get in their car, neighbors reported it as a kidnapping. Police called it a prank.
No one was charged. The case was closed.
But one day later, a teen from the SUV was charged after allegedly sending a Snapchat video, threatening a 14-year-old girl in the subdivision with a laughing emoticon next to the words “attempted kidnapping.”
The 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful communication with an electronic device, according to a heavily redacted police report.
Horry County police responded to a home on Juxa Drive on Friday for a complaint of a “video containing vulgar language, profanity and threats sent to the victim,” according to an incident report.
The mother of the 14-year-old girl told police the suspect, who had sent her daughter the video, was one of the teens riding in the black Yukon Denali.
The young girl told officers that she was at her sister’s gymnastics practice when a friend nudged her towards talking to a “cute” boy. The girl agreed to give him her Snapchat screen name, according to the report. After a text conversation with the boy, the girl told police he sent her a video.
Officers say they consulted the juvenile solicitor’s office before agreeing to charge the teen boy with unlawful communication and police seized the 16-year-old’s cellphone for evidence.
Sgt. Chatfield set up a time with the 16-year-old’s attorney for the teen to come to the police department to be formally charged.
Unlawful communication is a misdemeanor under state law, punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a fine ranging from $100 to $500.
