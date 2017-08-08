Neighbors chase suspects after reported kidnapping attempt in Carolina Forest

Residents of a Carolina Forest neighborhood chased masked men in a sports utility vehicle, who reportedly attempted to kidnap two children Monday night.
Barbara Horn, who lives in Plantation Lakes, said her 10-year-old son and his 11-year-old friend were walking home from the neighborhood’s community pool about 7:50 p.m. when a Yukon SUV rolled up alongside them.
The men reportedly said “get in the car boy,” to them and followed the children, who started to run. Horn said one of the men was got out of the vehicle at some point.
The Sun News has reached out to Horry County police to learn more about this incident.
The children ran to the first adult, who happened to be a friend of the family, and someone who was once a police officer. Residents then began chasing the SUV at high speed down Carolina Forest Boulevard, Horn said.
“They went through The Farm at like 50 miles per hour,” she said.
The chase bottomed out at a nearby gas station, and the suspects fled when the residents chasing them told them police had been called.
Horn said herself and others also chased after them.
“We all took off in different vehicles, and now that I know my son was safe at home with other people, we all took off, because what if they have another kid,” said Horn.
She said she didn’t know of any children being reported missing from the neighborhood or others nearby. She said once she posted information about the incident to the neighborhood’s Facebook page, other residents reported that the alleged kidnappers threw rocks at another girl in the neighborhood, and reportedly made other kidnapping attempts, she said.
Horn said reports were made to police who are investigating.
