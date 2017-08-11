Case shut: No charges will be filed in Carolina Forest kidnapping attempt deemed prank

No charges will be filed in connection with a reported kidnapping incident in a Carolina Forest neighborhood this week that Horry County police later called a prank after investigating.
Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police, said Friday by text that the case is administratively closed and currently no charges will be filed.
She said Friday she had no indication that the case would be reopened.
Four teenage boys were named as suspects after they traveled to Plantation Lakes in Carolina Forest Monday night and allegedly shouted at children and told them to get into their car while masking their faces, according to a police report.
A 10-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy ran to the nearest adult they could find after being confronted by the SUV of teens, which led to a high speed chase down Carolina Forest Boulevard as residents pursued the Yukon.
The chase bottomed out at a gas station where family friends of the children who had followed confronted the suspects and grabbed their license plate information.
The suspects allegedly approached some other neighborhood children and told them to get inside the vehicle, the police report says.
Horry County police were called, and after investigating the incident, authorities determined it was a prank.
“The incident appears to be a misguided prank at this time by at least one of the occupants of the Yukon, and there is no danger to the public,” the Horry County Police Department said in a post on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
Scott Hixson, Chief Deputy Solicitor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said he couldn’t comment on the Carolina Forest case, but spoke to The Sun News about what the charge of kidnapping means in general terms.
“You have to show an unlawful intent,” he said. “You have to show it.”
He said the specific definition includes “unlawfully seizing or confining” a person, which can involve unlawful “inveigling,” which means to “seduce, entice, or decoy” a person away, and explained sometimes the “trickery” involved is the force used, but stated there must be a criminal intent behind those actions.
