It may take weeks before he gets his slain brother’s remains home for burial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home Pause 0:31 Carolina Forest residents chase alleged kidnappers 2:06 Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse 3:36 Meet Chris DiNucci and his three doppelgängers at Hurricane Maggie's in Myrtle Beach | Hot Pour 1:52 Police: 'Suicidal' suspect dead after officer-involved shooting 2:30 Dustin Johnson talks PGA Championship (Video) 1:46 Area film lovers creating local film for Myrtle Beach International Film Fest 2018 0:56 Suspicious package thought to be bomb was a toy 0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 3:13 Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email His brother was killed and dumped in a wooded field, but one month later Jerry Taynor still isn’t able to bring his brother’s remains home for burial. It could take weeks before he is approved for victim's assistance to help cover the costs of William "Chet" Clemons' cremation. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

His brother was killed and dumped in a wooded field, but one month later Jerry Taynor still isn’t able to bring his brother’s remains home for burial. It could take weeks before he is approved for victim's assistance to help cover the costs of William "Chet" Clemons' cremation. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com