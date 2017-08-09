Slain victim’s brother allowed to take remains home for burial

Jerry Taynor was afraid he would have to go home empty-handed Wednesday morning after hearing it might take weeks to qualify for the assistance needed to pay for his slain brother’s cremation.
Taynor caught a ride with family friends down to Myrtle Beach from Ohio in hopes of taking his brother’s remains home for burial.
His brother, 45-year-old William “Chet” Clemons, was killed along with Clemons’ wife, 64-year-old Linda McAllister, last month. Their decomposing bodies were found days later in a wooded field near the Bucksville boat landing on Browns Chapel Avenue.
Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21, both from Aynor, are facing murder charges for the couple’s death. Hodge was McAllister’s granddaughter, according to a statement from McAllister’s family.
Taynor came to Myrtle Beach to check on the status of the case and to take his brother’s cremated remains home for burial, but was told it would take weeks before he could qualify for victim’s assistance to help cover the costs of cremation.
Wednesday morning, he said, he received a phone call from a man at the funeral home, holding his brother’s remains, who said he would release his brother’s remains to him that morning. Taynor said the man had read the story of his struggles to get Clemons home.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
