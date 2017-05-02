Man killed in Freemont Road home was victim of apparent drive-by shooting

One man found shot to death in his Freemont Road home is now suspected to have been mortally injured in an apparent drive-by shooting that was reported in the area early Sunday morning, according to police reports.
Rainey Valentine, 57, was shot at his home in the Freemont area of Longs, where he died, around 4:30 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Multiple houses along Freemont Road were struck in a drive-by shooting reported 30 minutes earlier. Several residents, including a host of children, met police in front yards to report the shooting.
Two “obvious bullet holes” were observed in Valentine’s home, officers noted in a report of the incident.
Valentine was found on a couch in the living room, according to the report. He “was not moving and had blood on his upper body,” officers noted. Children at the home when the shots rang out did not report seeing anything. The kids ranged in age from 1 to 11 years old.
The number of homes that were struck in the attack is not clear in the redacted reports.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments