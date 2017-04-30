Police investigating reported drive-by shooting in Longs

Horry County police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting that erupted in the Longs area early Sunday morning.
Police were called to a home on Freemont Road around 4 a.m. and found people in the yard who said someone “shot up their house,” according to an incident report.
“Two obvious bullet holes were observed in the house and the house was checked for any injured parties,” officers noted in the report.
It is unclear in the censored report if any victims from the shooting were found.
But officers did note that more people walked up to report their houses were also shot during the shooting.
